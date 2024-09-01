  1. Sports
Iran's Mokhtari wins bronze in shot put in Paris Paralympics

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Shot putter Alireza Mokhtari claimed Iran’s eighth medal at 2024 Paris Paralympic Games and won bronze medal for his country.

Alireza Mokhtari, Iranian player in shot put contest at the 2024 Paralympics stood in the third place and won bronze medal by setting a record of 8.69 meters.

In these round of competitions, the world and Paralympic records were broken twice.

