Salehi finished in third place with a throw of 16.24 meters.

The gold medal in the event was won by Nurkhon Kurbanova of Uzbekistan, who set a world record with a throw of 21.12 meters.

The silver medal went to Flora Ugwunwa of Nigeria with a distance of 19.26 meters.

The athletics events at the 2024 Summer Paralympics are taking place at Stade de France in Paris.

Iran has sent 65 athletes to compete in 10 different sports at the Games.

