ISFAHAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The match between the national football teams of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup was held at Foolad Shahr Stadium of Isfahan on Thursday.

In this match, Iran handed Kyrgyzstan a 1-0 defeat. Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes before the end of the first half.