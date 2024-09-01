Israeli PM ready to step on thousands of dead bodies in Gaza

He called on the isolation of the Zionist regime in order to end the brutality and barbarism supported by some Western countries.

In a rally held by hundreds of people in support of Palestine in Dakar Mosque, Sonko said that the Israeli prime minister has depended on this war for his political survival and is ready to step on thousands of dead bodies to remain the prime minister and escape from trial.

The Senegalese prime minister, who considers himself a left-wing African nationalist, stated that the issue is to put an end to this human barbarism, which is approved and supported by some Western countries.

He described the current operations of this criminal regime in the occupied Palestinian territories as "genocide" and spoke about the "injustice" that Palestinians have suffered since the establishment of the fake Zionist regime in 1948.

MA/6213050