Iran Navy to announce new achievement in major mission

“Currently, we have a major mission on our agenda where we are accomplishing its decision-making process. And we will bring our efforts to a conclusion soon and will witness another achievement by this force," Irani told reporters on Friday, according to PressTV.

Amid the Western attempts to portray the Indian Ocean as unsafe following Yemen’s anti-Israel operations, the commander noted that the Iranian naval forces have increased their presence in the area.

“Despite the fact that the enemy is trying to portray the northern part of the Indian Ocean, particularly the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as unsafe, the naval forces’ fleets are still present in this maritime area not in the same way as before, but in a strengthened manner to secure the shipping.”

He noted that all ships other than Israel-related vessels are navigating the ocean safely.

"Today, all flags, except those representing anti-human and child-killing entities, pass safely through the waterways of the Indian Ocean, and the power of the Iranian nation is maintained in the depth of the oceans, which is commendable.”

His remarks come as the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Palestinians since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza early last October, targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories, in addition to striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 40,602 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 93,855 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

