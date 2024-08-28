Russia, Azerbaijan leaders discuss situation in S Caucasus

Russia and Azerbaijan leaders expressed their satisfaction with the results of the recent state visit of the Russian president to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It was noted that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached during the negotiations will contribute to the further deepening of Russian-Azerbaijani allied relations and partnership, local Armenian media reported.

"The discussion of various directions of the current situation in the Transcaucasia continued, including the matters of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, border delimitation, and demarcation, and unblocking of transport communications between the two countries.

In this regard, the Russian side has confirmed its readiness to further provide possible assistance to Baku and Yerevan in the matter of developing appropriate mutually acceptable decisions," added the Kremlin press service.

SD/