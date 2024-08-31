Baku, Yerevan finalize regulations for border commissions

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the regulations for the joint activities of the two countries’ commissions, which are responsible for border delimitation and demarcation, will be made public on Monday, Massis Post website reported.

According to the protocol signed on April 19, 2024, during the 8th meeting of the Border Delimitation and Security Commission between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, both commissions have finalized the Regulation for Joint Activities. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reported this development on Friday.

“On August 30, 2024, the Regulation for Joint Activities of the Commissions was officially signed. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have now commenced internal state procedures,” the statement read.

On April 19, the commissions responsible for border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan preliminarily agreed on the alignment of specific segments of the border line in the Tavush region to bring them in accordance with the legally justified inter-republican boundary that existed at the time of the Soviet Union’s dissolution. The relevant protocol was signed on May 15.

Starting May 24, Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) border troops officially assumed responsibility for guarding 1.9 km of the border in the Berkaber section, and 4.9 km in the Voskepar and Baghanis sections of the state border in the Tavush region. In the Kiran section, 5.8 km of the border will be guarded under a transitional scheme until July 24, 2024.

The sides have agreed that the delimitation process will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, and this fundamental principle will be enshrined in the draft Regulation for Joint Activities of the commissions, according to the Massis post report. This document was signed on August 30.

