Iran, Turkmenistan sign 4 cooperation documents

Iranian President Pezeshkian held a joint presser with Gurbanguly Mälikgulyýewiç Berdimuhamedow, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan in Tehran on Wednesday.

At the joint press conference, Berdimuhamedow, who is considered the national leader of Turkmenistan, said that "We seek to expand ties with Tehran." He invited the Iranian president to visit his country.

Pezeshkian, for his part, said that "We had a good and effective meeting with the national leader of Turkmenistan."

"Strategic agreements were signed between us and Turkmenistan, and we hope that these communications and agreements will lead to the expansion of mutual cooperation in other fields of cooperation," the Iranian president said.

"God willing, I will meet him (the Turkmen leader) in Ashgabat in the near future and we will follow up on what we have signed and operationalizing them," Pezeshkian said.

"The agreements we signed are very strategic for us and our dear neighbor, and we hope we can cooperate in other fields as well," the president of Iran added.

KI