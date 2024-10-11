Need to introduce Iran-Turkmenistan common literary treasures

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 300th anniversary of the birth of 18th-century renowned Iranian-Turkmen poet and scholar Magtymguly Pyragy in Ashgabat, President Pezeshkian stated, “Many of our language dialects are indebted to the unflinching efforts of the great poets such as Magtymguly Pyragy.”

Just as the Persian language owes to the renowned poet Ferdowsi, the Turkmen language and literature also owes to Magtymguly Pyragy, he said, adding that paying attention to spirituality, morality, justice and freedom, along with the correct understanding of the Islamic concepts, is a manifestation of thoughts of this great mystic.

Divan of poems and precious works left by Magtymguly Pyragy show ​​moral, political, social and cultural themes and taking distance from spirituality has created many problems for countries in contemporary world of today, the president emphasized.

It is hoped that an important step will be taken in introducing literary treasures and literary treasures by strengthening and developing cultural cooperation and holding similar ceremonies, he underlined.

The amicable relations and friendship between the two great nations of Iran and Turkmenistan, as two neighbors with long borders, have always been constructive and based on mutual interests, and have a growing and balanced trend in all fields, Pezeshkian continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the crimes and genocide committed by the criminal Zionist regime in Gaza in the occupied Palestine and said, “When we talk about cruelty and injustice, the image of suffering of the homeless people of Gaza is engraved in our minds. The depth of Gaza crisis and brutal attacks on Lebanese cities are beyond description.”

Establishing unity and amity and also creating consensus is not only specific to the Islamic societies, rather, talking about peace and deepening brotherhood and the discourse of consensus is need of the international community in the contemporary world of today, President Pezeshkian added.

