"We should turn geographical borders into friendship gates"

Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting with Rashid Muradov on Tuesday in Tehran said that the relations between the two countries have a long history and rely on cultural and civilizational commonalities.

He clarified that deepening relations with neighbors is the focus of the foreign policy of Iran, saying that this approach benefits and advantages for the two countries and the region and is based on religious recommendations.

Pezeshkian stated that we should try to turn geographical borders into gates of friendship by strengthening interactions.

He considered the shared cultural features and personalities of Iran and Turkmenistan as a suitable capacity for further strengthening the political relations between the two countries, emphasizing further efforts to promote economic and commercial interactions.

Rashid Muradov, for his part, said the relations between the two nations of Iran and Turkmenistan are beyond the neighborhood and we are fully determined and interested in the comprehensive development of these relations.

The Turkmen delegation is in Tehran to attend Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

SD/6180897