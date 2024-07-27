  1. Politics
Jul 27, 2024, 9:47 AM

Turkmen FM to attend Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Reshit Meredow is scheduled to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Mojtaba Yousefi, a senior Iranian lawmaker on Monday said that as many as five presidents and 10 parliament speakers will come to Iran for the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony which will be held at the parliament.

He added that the swearing-in ceremony will be held in the parliament on July 30, after the endorsement ceremony in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and some government and military officials on July 28.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

