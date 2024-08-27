  1. Politics
Iran summons Austrian ambassador in tit for tat move

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador of Austria to Tehran Wolf Dietrich Heim to lodge a complaint about earlier summoning of the Iranian ambassador in Vienna over Lebanese Hezbollah.

In a tit for tat move, the  Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador of Austria to Tehran Wolf Dietrich Heim to lodge a complaint about earlier summoning the Iranian ambassador in Vienna.

The Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Affairs said in the meeting that, "Hezbollah is an emancipatory and anti-occupation resistance movement and an active and effective political structure in Lebanon, which also has an official presence in the government and parliament of that country."

The Iranian diplomat, also strongly condemned the earlier today's move by Austria's foreign ministry, noting that "This controversial move is contrary to the realities of the region and the relations between the two countries."

