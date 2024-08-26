Tunisian pres. shuffles cabinet ahead of pres. vote in Oct.

The presidency said in a statement that Khaled Shili would be the new defense minister and Mohamed Ali Nafti the foreign affairs minister, Reuters reported.

Saied earlier this month sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, replacing him with Kamel Maddouri, the social affairs minister.

The ministers of finance, justice, and the interior kept their positions.

The cabinet shuffle comes amid the financial crisis and widespread discontent over recurring water and electricity outages in many parts of the country and a shortage of some goods and medicines, in a move likely aimed at injecting new blood and attracting voters.

Saied is running for re-election against two candidates.

SD/