Kim unveils new North Korea 'suicide drones'

Kim said that "it is necessary to develop and produce more suicide drones", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, in addition to "strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones".

Suicide drones are explosive-carrying unmanned drones designed to be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

The North's growing drone fleet will "be used within different striking ranges to attack any enemy targets on the ground and in the sea", KCNA said.

All the drones North Korea tested on August 24 "correctly identified and destroyed the designated targets after flying along different preset routes", it added.

Kim also said his country would work towards "proactively introducing artificial intelligence technology into the development of drones".

