North Korea to ‘exponentially’ increase nuclear weapons

In a speech at an event to mark the 76th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, Kim said the country must more thoroughly prepare its “nuclear capability and its readiness to use it properly at any given time in ensuring the security rights of the state”, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

North Korea’s “nuclear force” and its ability to deploy it “should be more thoroughly perfected”, Kim said, adding that a strong military presence was needed to face “the various threats posed by the United States and its followers”.

Pyongyang “will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states”, he said.

Kim also said North Korea was facing a “grave threat” from what it said was a US-led nuclear-based military bloc in the region, adding that the country will “redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state, including the nuclear force, fully ready for combat”.

Kim said his country was a “responsible nuclear weapons state”, adding that “our nuclear weapons for defending ourselves do not pose a threat to anyone”.

Kim’s speech comes as relations between North and South Korea are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North recently announcing the deployment of 250 ballistic missile launchers to its southern border.

AMK/PR