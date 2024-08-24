North Korea condemns new US nuclear strategic plan report

The country will "bolster up its strategic strength in every way to control and eliminate all sorts of security challenges that may result from Washington's revised plan", AFP reported, citing the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The New York Times reported this week that a US plan approved by President Joe Biden in March was to prepare for possible coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China, and North Korea.

KCNA said North Korea's foreign ministry "expresses serious concern over and bitterly denounces and rejects the behavior of the US".

It added North Korea vowed to push forward the building of nuclear force sufficient and reliable enough to firmly defend its sovereignty.

SD/