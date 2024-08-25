Hezbollah delayed retaliatory op. over Gaza ceasefire talks

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah commemorated the anniversary of Arbaeen. "Today is the fortieth anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the 20th of Safar, who is a symbol of sacrifice, altruism, rejection of injustice and submission, and the title of the revolution until the Day of Judgment," he said.

He called the earlier today's military operation against Israeli military bases as "Arbaeen Operation."

Israel crossed all redlines in aggression against southern Lebanon, he said, noting that the Resistance in Lebanon did not target civilians in the occupied lands in its Arbaeen operation.

The Hezbollah's secretary general talked about the reason for the delay in taking revenge for Fuad Shukr martyrdom on the Zionist entity and said that Hezbollah sought to give opportunity to the Gaza ceasefire talks in an attempt to see an end to the Israeli genocidal aggression against the enclave.

The Hezbollah leader further said that Israel is covering up its losses in the Hezbollah operation.

He noted that the main targets were the spy bases and the air defense bases that were hit.

Nasrallah said that all the Hezbollah missiles targeted Israeli military sites rather than civilian targets.

Nasrallah said that the movement decided to target a spy base close to Tel Aviv. He said that desipite the enemy's claims that it had shot down the drones, a large number of the drones crossed the border into Palestinian airspace and reached their specified targets.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah issued consecutive statements, detailing the first phase of its response to the Israeli regime's assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr. The movement fired hundreds of rockets and kamikaze drones towards Israeli military bases.

In its third statement, Hezbollah affirmed the success of its Sunday military operation, declaring that Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah would refute the Zionist claims about a preemptive strike in a speech to be scheduled later on Sunday.

This item is being updated...