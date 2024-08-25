  1. Economy
Iran’s export of fishery products in 5-month period up 24%

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s export of fishery products in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2024) showed a 24% up compared to the same period last year, Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Iran exported 68,000 tons of fishery products, valued at $138 million, overseas between March 21 and August 22, 2024, showing a 24 percent up compared to the same period last year, it said

The first five species of fishery products exported from the country included dogfish and sharks, shrimps, tuna fish, carp fish, herrings and sardines, IRICA said, IRNA reported.

It added that $31.3 million and $14,6 million of shrimp and tuna fish were exported from the country in this period, respectively.

