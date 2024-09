The Palestinian news agency Sama reported about the air attack of the Zionist army on the Hana plain in the Al-Qusair District in the suburb of the city of Homs, Syria on Tuesday.

No further details have been given about the news.

The news on Sunday came after it was reported late on Saturday that suspected Israeli airstrikes targeted locations in Homs and Rif-Dimashq governorates.

This items is being updated....