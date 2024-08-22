New FM visits Foreign Ministry after winning confidence vote

Upon arrival, Araqchi first appeared at the Martyrs Memorial at the ministry's complex and paid his respect to the martyrs and renewed his allegiance to their lofty ideals.

The top diplomat then held the first meeting with the Council of Deputy Ministers where he honored Former Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and hailed their sincere service to the nation.

While referring to the opportunities and challenges before the country in the current regional and international circumstances and the expectations of Iran’s Supreme Leader from the new administration, Araqchi stressed the need to respond to these expectations and hopes with a collective and maximal effort, especially with the Foreign Ministry’s role in promoting the country's affairs successfully in various fields.

He also exchanged views with deputy ministers regarding the upcoming diplomatic programs and urged them to follow the relevant matters with the help of managers and colleagues with seriousness and precision.

Araqchi also thanked and appreciated the woks of Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister as well as deputies and other staff, especially following the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister.

MNA/IRN