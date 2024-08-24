Pezeshkian, cabinet members renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the members of the cabinet attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) on Saturday morning.

The Iranian parliament has approved the president's proposed cabinet, marking the first time since 2001 that a full slate of ministers has been confirmed by lawmakers.

Voting began on Wednesday last week after 4 days of deliberation on the nominees. Three ministers from the late President Ebrahim Raeisi’s cabinet have been approved to maintain their positions for the next four years including intelligence minister Esmail Khatib who garnered more parliamentary votes than he did when first nominated by the late Raeisi three years ago.

This cabinet marks a new chapter for many, with a majority of the 19 ministers assuming ministerial roles for the first time.

