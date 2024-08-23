Yemen directly hits Israeli-linked ship, oil tanker

In support of the oppressed people of Palestine and their combatants and in response to the aggression of the United States and the United Kingdom, the Yemeni armed forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Saree said.

The operations include targeting the oil tanker "SOUNION" that its owner was linked with the Zionists, Saree said, adding that the oil tanker was seeking to violate the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine.

"This oil tanker was precisely and directly hit while moving in the Red Sea," he added.

The other operation included targeting the Israeli-linked Sw North Wind I ship due to the violation of the ban on entering the port of occupied Palestine.

"This ship was hit directly and precisely while moving in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

