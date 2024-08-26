Yemen says ready to deal painful blows to Israel

The armed forces of Yemen are at the highest level of readiness to deliver painful blows to the depth of the occupying regime, the Yemeni defense minister said.

The Israeli targets have been carefully selected, he added.

The American military mobilization in the region to defend the Zionist regime has no importance and is ineffective, he stressed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/Nournews channel