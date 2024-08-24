VIDEO: Yemeni army releases footage of attacking 'Sounion'

The Yemeni Armed Forces previously announced in a statement that they had attacked the oil products tanker "Sounion," which belongs to a company collaborating with the Zionist enemy.

The attack occurred in the Red Sea, and as a result, the tanker is now sinking.

The Yemeni army reiterated their warning against violating the law that prohibits movement to occupied Palestinian ports, stating that ships and companies found in violation of this law will face severe consequences.

Additionally, the Yemeni armed forces called on all ships traveling through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean to ensure that their information and navigation systems are not tampered with, to avoid suspicion from the Yemeni armed forces.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.