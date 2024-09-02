Yemeni army says hit new ship in drone-missile op. in Red Sea

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, announced on Monday night in a statement that a drone attack by the Yemeni armed forces targted a ship bound for occupied Palestine.

The spokesman said that the Yemeni armed forces hit the ship (BLUE LAGOON I) in a missile and drone operation due to the violation of the travel ban in the Red Sea towards the ports of the occupied lands.

Saying that the operation successfully achieved its goals, Saree explained that, "Our naval, missile and air forces conducted a joint operation against the ship (BLUE LAGOON I) in the Red Sea and the strike was accurate."

According to the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, the operation led to a precise and direct hit on the ship.

MNA/6214381