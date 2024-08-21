Parliament's session on vote of confidence underway

Speaking to reporters after attending the last day of reviewing the qualifications of his picks for the ministerial posts yesterday, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed hope that the lawmakers in the parliament will give the vote of confidence to all his proposed ministers in today's session.

The parliament began debating the qualifications of the proposed ministers last Saturday and the reviewing sessions lasted for days until yesterday (Tuesday.)

Pezeshkian submitted a list of his ministerial picks to the Iranian parliament on August 11, almost two weeks after his swearing-in ceremony.

The following are the latest on today's vote of confidence session:

At the start of today's session on giving vote of confidence, the new Iranian president reiterated his insistence on collaboration and cooperation between his administration and Parliament.

"I will consider parliament's pieces of advice on my decisions," Pezeshkian said.

He called for unity and demanded the lawmakers set aside their differences.

Addressing the session, the speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said that as many as 285 lawmakers were present for the vote of confidence in the parliament. He called on the President to leave the session in order for the MPs to cast their votes.

This item is being updated...