Pezeshkian hopes parl. will give full vote of confidence Wed.

Speaking to reporters after attending the last day of reviewing the qualifications of his picks for the ministerial posts on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said that "We are trying to create a shared language and vision to achieve the plans of the government and the plans shared between the government and the parliament. I hope we live up to our obligations thorough doing our utmost affairs and the parliament will help us and we will continue the way we said."

"I hope the parliament will give a vote of confidence to all the proposed ministers," the new president said. He stressed the importance of collaboration and cooperation between his administration and Parliament to tackle issues.

Pezeshkian submitted a list of his ministerial picks to the Iranian parliament on August 11, almost two weeks after his swearing-in ceremony. The parliament is scheduled to convene tomorrow (Wednesday) for a vote of confidence for the 19 picks.

The parliament began debating the qualifications of the proposed ministers four days ago on last Saturday and the reviewing sessions ended earlier today.

KI/ISN1403053020995