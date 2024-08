TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Vakil Mosque is a mosque in Shiraz, southern Iran, situated to the west of the Vakil Bazaar next to its entrance. This mosque was built between 1751 and 1773, during the Zand period.

The 21st of August, the anniversary of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been named the International Day of the Mosque, at the suggestion of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the approval of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.