  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 21, 2024, 3:57 PM

55th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque (+Photos)

55th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque (+Photos)

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – August 21 marks the 55th anniversary of a terrible attack against al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds, when an Australian settler named Dennis Michael Rohan set fire to the mosque.

Fifty-five years ago on this day, a criminal Zionist with the Australian origin named ‘Dennis Michael Rohan’ set Al-Aqsa Mosque on fire in a horrific crime.

55th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque (+Photos)

55th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque (+Photos)

55th anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque (+Photos)

MNA

News ID 219973
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News