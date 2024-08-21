  1. World
Hezbollah attacks Israeli base in occupied Golan

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on Wednesday carried out a heavy rocket attack on an Israeli base in Syria's occupied Golan.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted a logistic site of the Israeli regime in occupied Goland with Katyusha missiles.

The Wednesday rocket attack was in response to the Israeli regime's aggression against the Arab country's Beqaa region, the Resistance group added.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

