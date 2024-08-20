Pakistan conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

"The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," the Pakistani army said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tuesday's training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division and Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles).

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on their achievement.

