  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 18, 2024, 2:08 PM

Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza raises

Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza raises

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The Gaza health ministry on Sunday announced that 40,099 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Israeli military attacks have killed 25 people and injured 72 more over the last day, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

This brings the enclave’s casualty toll since October 7 to 40,099 killed and 92,609 wounded, it said.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6199545

News ID 219719

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News