Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza raises

Israeli military attacks have killed 25 people and injured 72 more over the last day, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

This brings the enclave’s casualty toll since October 7 to 40,099 killed and 92,609 wounded, it said.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

