Water storage in Iranian dams hits 53%

The latest figures from Iran's Water Information and Data Office reveal that the total volume of water stored behind Iranian dams has reached 27.77 billion cubic meters in the current water year up to August 17.

The figures indicated that 53 percent of the Iranian dams' capacity has been filled, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During the corresponding period last year, the dams held 25.10 billion cubic meters of water.

In the current period, the dams have received a total water inflow of 40.56 billion cubic meters, which is six percent higher than the inflow during the same timeframe last year.

The water inflow to the country’s dams during the same period of the previous water year was 38.18 billion cubic meters.

