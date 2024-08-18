US to forever be ashamed of overthrowing Mossadegh's govt.

On the anniversary of the 1953 coup in Iran, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X social account that slavery, colonialism, coups, and military interventions in other countries are only a part of the dark and shameful history of American and British interventions in the world.

The disgrace of overthrowing the popularly elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran through the 1953 coup d'état and the political, security, and military support of tyranny will always remain on the face of the US and UK regimes, Kan'ani stated.

He noted that these two countries with such a dark record are currently supporting the fake and racist Israeli regime and the genocide in Gaza, while they consider themselves the flag bearers of human rights and democracy.

1953 coup in Iran The coup d’état in Iran occurred in August 1953. Funded by the United States and the United Kingdom, it removed Mohammad Mosaddegh from power and restored Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi as Iran’s King. Some 300 people died during the fighting in Tehran.

SD/6199156