1m Zionists fled occupied lands after Al-Aqsa Op. :Report

Aug 18, 2024, 11:15 AM

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The Zionist regime’s media announced that one million Zionist settlers have fled occupied Palestine following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Israeli media announced that one million Zionists have left occupied Palestine and returned to the countries and cities they came from, especially Europe and the US.

Meanwhile, the Center for Jewish Impact (CJI) reported that 29% of Zionists living in the occupied territories are thinking of fleeing Palestine and 71% of them are not optimistic about their life situation in the coming months.

Based on the results of a survey cited by the CJI, 50% of Zionists were injured in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm or know someone who was injured.

This survey showed that 84% of Zionists are not satisfied with the Israeli regime’s diplomacy.

