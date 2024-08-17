  1. Economy
IRISL orders Russia for manufacturing 7,000-ton vessel

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) Group has placed an order with a Russian company to manufacture a 7,000-ton ship that will soon be added to Iran’s maritime transport fleet in the Caspian Sea.

By ordering the construction of a 7,000-ton ship in Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Group is trying to increase the volume of maritime trade between the Caspian Sea littoral states and play a major role in the country's export and import cargo.

In addition, the Iranian port of Solyanka has managed to get the first rank among the ports of Astrakhan.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Iranian shipping fleet in very near future.

The IRISL plans to play a greater role in cargo transportation and increase the volume of maritime trade with the Caspian Sea littoral states.

During the past two years, the IRISL succeeded in improving the transport of commodities from northern Iran to the Astrakhan region following the purchase of Solyanka port in the Russian port area.

The port has been built in an area of 18 hectares and has 5 docks for the simultaneous berthing of 5 ships and a 14,000-ton warehouse.

The official statistics indicate that the port of Solyanka has been able to account for about a quarter of the Iranian ships passing through the ports of Astrakhan region.

