Iran attains self-sufficiency in repairing vessels: IRISL

Speaking on the occasion of the “National Journalists’ Day”, Deputy CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines for Fleet Development Affairs Abdolreza Mohebbi said that Iran shares about 8,000-km border with the 14 countries, 40 percent of which is the sea- and river borders and this issue indicates the importance of the sea for the country from various aspects.

The discussions on military deterrence, security and transportation are one of important and strategic cases and Iran has a longstanding history in this field which dates back to several thousand years, he underlined.

Turning to the significance of maritime transportation, Mohebbi said that IRISL has had strategic importance for the country before- and after the Islamic Revolution, the official noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line has always been considered one of the most powerful organizations in the country.

IRISL has attained self-sufficiency in the repair and maintenance services of the vessels, he emphasized.

Iran has made great achievements in the naval industry in recent years. As well as attaining self-sufficiency in the overhaul and maintenance of warships and submarines inside the country, Iran has been successful in manufacturing different types of destroyers and naval missiles.

