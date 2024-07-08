Iran exports 1st cargo from Caspian port to target markets

Iran is planned to export 400,000 metric tons of domestically produced cement from that route to littoral states from that port annually.

That sea-rail route has now been put at the focal attention of the owners of goods, importers and exporters, so that the transit and import cargoes will be transported to the export destinations in the very near future using the railway connected to the Caspian port, the report added.

Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated the Rasht-Caspian railway line in the presence of other officials on June 20.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash described the railway's opening as a historic development that will significantly boost the country’s cargo transit capacities.

Caspian Port is a seaport located in Anzali Trade-Industrial Freezone, Gilan Province, Iran.

MA/IRN85532900