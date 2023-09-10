Iran launching direct shipping route from Chabahar to India

The IRISL said in a Saturday statement that the direct route will be aimed at frequenting Chabahar, Iran’s only ocean port located on the Sea of Oman, and to help activity increase in the trade gateway.

The statement said the route from Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti terminal and Nhava Sheva will reduce transportation time between Iran and India to five days and will offer very competitive prices to businesses.

“It is expected that it can have a major impact on the expansion of trade and o strengthening the regional and extra-regional position of the port of Chabahar,” it said.

The IRISL has already launched direct shipping routes between Chabahar and ports in China, a move it says has led to a five-fold increase in activity in Chabahar this year compared to 2022.

The company says its ships transport cargo between Shahid Beheshti terminal and Chinese ports in a cost-effective manner in 12 days.

India itself has a stake in the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar. The country has committed to over $200 million worth of investment in the port as it seeks easier transit access to Afghanistan and landlocked countries in Central Asia via Iran.

Reports published in recent weeks in the Iranian media have suggested that Iran and India are finalizing a revision of a contract they signed in 2016 to jointly develop the Chabahar port.

MNA/PressTV