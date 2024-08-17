Pakistan stresses Iran's right to self-defense against Israel

Speaking at a weekly briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed concern about the evolving situation in the West Asia region, particularly Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip over the past 10 months and the regime’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas in Tehran late last in July.

“Iran has every right to defend itself,” she said, calling for accountability for Israel's actions.

The senior Pakistani diplomat reiterated Pakistan's support for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that Islamabad welcomes any steps towards the establishment of a ceasefire in the war-torn strip.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

