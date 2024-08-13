Blinken scheduled to travel to occupides lands Tuesday night

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday amid high tensions in the region, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media on Monday night, citing an unnamed source. Blinken has stops planned in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, Ravid added.

This would be Blinken's ninth trip to the occupied territories since October 7.

Blinken latest trip to the occupied territories took place in early June.

This is the first visit of the US Secretary of State to the occupied territories after the recent terrorist act of Israel in assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran and regional Resistance groups have emphasized that they will respond to this terrorist attack.

Western officials claimed that there is a fear of Iran's attack on Israel within the next 24 hours during Tisha B'Av(an annual fast day in Judaism, on which several disasters in Jewish history occurred).

SD/PR/FNA1723524805821515742