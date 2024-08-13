Sudani, Blinken discuss preventing regional escalation

The US secretary of state discussed the latest developments in the region with Iraqi prime minister in line with his efforts to prevent the possible attack of Iran to the Zionist regime.

This was the second time in the

During the phone call, Blinken emphasized the significant role of all the involved parties for alleviating tension, de-escalation and prevention of more tension.

The American authorities are making their effort to prevent Iran’s attack on Israeli regime for the assassination of ex-Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran during his attendance for the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Zionist regime of Israel martyred Haniyeh in Tehran as the ceasefire negotiations with Hamas were going and the political leader of Hamas was playing a very decisive role in these negotiations.

MA/FNA1723531159922953881