Blinken calls for ceasefire in talks with Israel war min.

The secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of prisoners, allow a surge of humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader regional stability, Matthew Miller claimed in a statement.

Blinken also "discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest," according to the spokesman, TASS reported.

Overnight into August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which is based on the principles put forward by the US president and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

SD/