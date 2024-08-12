7 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

The Israeli regime continues to pound southern Lebanon with air and artillery attacks.

Local sources in Lebanon reported that 7 people were injured following the air attack of the Zionist regime on the village of Maaroub located in the south of Lebanon on Sunday night.

The Israeli regime also targeted three other villages in southern Lebanon with artillery, according to the reports.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah carried out a massive rocket attack on an Israeli military headquarters in occupied Palestine early on Monday.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday that a volley of Katyusha rockets was fired at the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in Giaton.

It added that the operation was carried out in response to Israel’s attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, particularly in the town of Maaroub.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

