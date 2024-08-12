3 Hezbollah combatants martyred in Israeli strike

In a statement released late on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that three more combatants, including Hassan Mustafa, Mohammad Haidar, and Ali Hijazi, were martyred in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also reported that its forces carried out nine attacks on the positions of the Israeli forces, causing significant damage. One of the attacks targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the border with Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

Although the statement did not provide details about how the three forces were martyred, Hezbollah vowed to avenge the blood of the martyred.

AMK/6193017