Israeli forces martyr 142 Palestinians over past 48 hours

The ministry added that the number of martyrs as a result of the Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza against Palestinians has reached 39,897 and the number of wounded has exceeded 92,152.

According to this report, the occupying regime of Israel has launched three massacres against families in Gaza, in which, 142 Palestinians were martyred, the body of 107 of them were transferred to the hospitals.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza emphasized that some of the victims of the crimes of the Zionist regime are still under the rubbles and destroyed buildings.

MA/6193551