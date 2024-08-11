Hezbollah conducts missile, drone attacks on Israeli bases

Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping their brave and honorable resistance, the combatants of the Islamic resistance on Sunday afternoon targeted the gathering center of the Zionist military in the suburbs of the Mitat barracks with missiles.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the Resistance combatants destroyed the spying equipment of the Zionist enemy in the Al-Malkiyeh base with a suicide drone Sunday afternoon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

