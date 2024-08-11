‘now is time for ceasefire’ in Gaza'

The demonstrators shouted, “Free, free Palestine” as Harris spoke to an estimated 15,000 people in the city of Glendale in Arizona, one of the states she’s vying to win to defeat her Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Pausing her speech on Friday to directly address the protesters, Harris said: “I have been clear: now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done.”

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Phil Lavelle said that while Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden had expressed support for a ceasefire, their administration is sending more military aid to Israel as it continues its bombardment of Gaza.

“In her role as vice president, she supports the Biden administration. But her team is also keen on making sure that she’s the one who can push through a ceasefire. It’s like two parallel worlds,” Lavelle said.

Harris also told the protesters, “The president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home. I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about the race in 2024.”

The latest incident highlights the balancing act she has to make to address a segment of her party’s constituency opposed to Israel’s war in Gaza while avoiding alienating the general electorate sympathetic to Israel.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that at least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded in Israel’s war on the enclave. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive.

Harris has been on a weeklong tour after naming her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with a focus on building momentum for her campaign in seven states that could tip the November 5 election.

