US VP tells Netanyahu he needs to strike deal with Hamas ASAP

"So I’ve just had a frank and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu," she told reporters. "I also expressed with the prime minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the deaths of far too many innocent civilians."

"And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there, with over two million people facing high levels of food insecurity and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity," Harris continued.

She also expressed her support for the ceasefire plan earlier put forward by US President Joe Biden.

"I have just told Prime Minister Netanyahu it is time to get this deal done," Harris said.

According to the latest report, about 39,000 Palestinians were killed and over 90,100 wounded as a result of the Israeli military offensive. 70% of them are women and children.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/PR