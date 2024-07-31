Moscow to host VIII BRICS International School on October 1–3

The BRICS International School has been held annually since 2017 with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. In 2024, the initiative will take place as part of the official calendar of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship and will be implemented with the support of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and MGIMO University as part of the Russian government's Priority 2030 university support programme. TV BRICS is the international media partner for the event.



Participants of the school, young people aged 18 to 35, including university students and doctoral candidates, academics and researchers, diplomats and civil servants, journalists from the BRICS group, and others from other countries, receive knowledge from leading experts in the BRICS field.



Graduates of the school will become part of a network of international contacts, share their experiences, and work on new projects that will contribute to further international cooperation between the BRICS countries.



The programme is run in English, and participants are selected on a competitive basis.



Source: TV BRICS